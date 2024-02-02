George KIlby Jr’s Mardi Gras Revue at Peekskill’s Bean Runner Cafe

Don’t miss George Kirby on Fat Tuesday, February 13 at 7:00pm at the Bean Runner.

Tickets are $20. Call (914) 737-1701.

George Kilby Jr, a native of Alabama, spent over 20 years as part of the vibrant NYC blues scenes of the late 80s and 90’s. A guitarist and producer with the late Muddy Waters Pianist Pinetop Perkins, Kilby spends most of the year in New Orleans, but still has a foot planted firmly in upstate NY. He travels to his Catskills cabin regularly to record in Woodstock and perform his Music Heals program, as well as other shows in the Northeast.

He has brought the sounds of the Crescent City to stages all over the world with his 6-piece Mardi Gras revue. In addition to many NYC and New York State performances, The Revue has appeared in Kerry Ireland, Stockholm Sweden, and Jackson Wyoming. The band held a 7 year residence Lake Placid NY on Mardi Gras weekend and a 15 year run in Brooklyn.

Each member of the Revue has a long and colorful history in music.Jenny Hill tours regularly with Burning Spear and other Reggae Luminaries. Pam Fleming is with the iconic world music sensation Hazmat Modine, Todd Isler worked with members of Phish, Neil Thomas was part of New York City Zydeco pioneers Loup Garou, and toured with Blues Traveler, Lee Marvin worked with Martha and the Vandellas, and the multi-talented pianist Dave Keyes has toured with Levon Helm, Bo Diddley, and Gladys Knight.

Kilby’s yearly salute to Mardi Gras features traditional favorites as well a a few of his funkier originals, some of which are part of his upcoming records being currently being mixed in Woodstock. The band plays in full costume and the beads thrown from the stage and the parade (sometimes ending up in the street) are always big hits with audiences all over the world. His Fat Tuesday gigs have been voted “Best Mardi Gras Party in NYC” several times.