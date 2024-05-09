May 10 Fundraiser at Gleason’s to Benefit Peekskill Film Festival

The Peekskill Film Festival welcomes the warm weather with a fundraising event at Gleason’s, Friday, May 10 at 7 pm (23 South Division Street). Admission is $10 at the door.

The fundraiser will feature Phineas and the Lonely Leaves, and comedian Anthony Zenhauser.

“This year the Peekskill Film Festival committee is working with the City of Peekskill, Peekskill Business Improvement District (BID), and The Field Library to expand the scope of the festival,” said film festival manager Chris Fox. “We are coordinating with them the showing of an Academy-award nominated animated film, Nimona, as well as panel discussions.”

The Peekskill Film Festival screens a first-rate mix of features, shorts, documentaries, and animation from throughout the globe. It will be at the historic Paramount Hudson Valley Theater on July 26 and 27.

For more information > Chris Fox at peekskillfilmfestival@gmail.com