‘Writing the Walls,’ Series of Art-Inspired Performances, Ends Run April 15-16

Writing the Walls 2023 will be onstage for its final weekend April 15-16 at Hudson Valley MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art). Performances both days are at 3 pm.



The series showcases poems, monologues, and short plays inspired by visual art from Through the Eye of the Needle, an exhibit at Hudson Valley MOCA (1701 Main Street, Peekskill, NY, 10566). The performances are on the museum’s Studio Theatre in Exile (STIE) stage.



Writing the Walls began in 2005 when Artistic Director Mara Mills (STIE) and Livia Straus, co-founder of Hudson Valley MOCA, created Writing the Walls and invited poets and playwrights to contribute original works reflective of their interaction with the art.

In 2022, STIE became formally housed in the HVMOCA’s black box, complete with stage, sound, lights, projection, and seating.

For tickets and more information > hudsonvalleymoca.org.