Breakfast in Bed for Mother’s Day

May 9, 2024
Breakfast in bed is the perfect gift for Mother’s Day.

Breakfast in bed is the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. It doesn’t even matter what you make, the most important thing is to do something – it doesn’t have to be perfect!  

The night before, prepare a small tray or ceramic plate. Wrap silverware in a pretty cloth or paper napkin, put a few fresh flowers on the tray – no vase needed. Write a special note to mom and place it on the tray. Prepare mom’s favorite mug.  Put real Vermont maple syrup in a small carafe so mom can put her own syrup on. Buy fresh strawberries and have them in the fridge ready to go.  

My all-time favorite breakfast is hands down, French toast. It’s super easy to make and so delicious – you can even make it the night before and warm it up in a warm skillet in the morning. This is such a simple but thoughtful gift and every mom I know would love it. 

French Toast 

  • 1 loaf of challah, sliced thick (any bread will do) 
  • 5 eggs, beaten 
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream (any milk will do) 
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon 
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla 

Mix the eggs, cream, cinnamon, and vanilla in a shallow bowl.   

Heat a skillet or frying pan on medium and swirl some butter in the pan. When it is hot, dip a slice of challah into the egg mixture, make sure both sides are fully covered in the egg mixture, and place it in the pan. Don’t overcrowd the pan, I usually cook four pieces at a time. Cook for about 1 minute per side – flip in between. Place two slices on a plate and drizzle with real maple syrup. You can sprinkle some powdered sugar for a special effect and if you have time; fresh whipped cream is always a bonus. 

Susan O’Keefe is the baker/owner of Baked by Susan in Croton-on-Hudson. bakedbysusan.com. 

