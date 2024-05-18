For the Local Good

57th Annual Strawberry Festival of The Historical Society Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

May 18, 2024
Strawberry festival team serves traditional homemade strawberry shortcakes with freshly whipped cream. Photo by Katy Krider

The Historical Society Inc. Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown is celebrating its 57th Annual Strawberry Festival on Sunday June 9, 2024. The event is rain or shine, from 12 to 3 pm on the lawn of the 1848 Jacob Odell House, One Grove Street, Tarrytown.

The Historical Society will serve traditional homemade strawberry shortcakes with freshly whipped cream, along with ice cream, lemonade and iced tea. Also, on view in the Odell House is our latest exhibition celebrating and exploring Sleepy Hollow’s Sesquicentennial, the 150th anniversary of the village’s incorporation. You can also learn about our intriguing walking tours around Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.

Tickets are $10 apiece or $8 in advance for members. As one of our important annual fundraisers, the festival helps to fund The Historical Society’s mission to preserve the history of our area and sustain our educational programs year-round.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Ossining Children’s Center to Honor Four at Annual Spring Gala

Wasteless Horsemen Initiative Brings Sustainability to the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns

‘Honor Flight’ Gives a Lift to Grateful Veterans

The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow (TaSH) Farmers Market Celebrates Its 10th Season

About the Author: User Submitted