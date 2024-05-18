Ossining Children’s Center to Honor Four at Annual Spring Gala

On June 8, 2024 at 6 pm the Ossining Children’s Center will hold its Spring Gala at the newly renovated Travelers Rest. The event serves as a celebration of our communities’ unwavering commitment to building a brighter future. Honorees are Mark Levine, Mary Hurowitz, and Ossining High School’s Science Research Program led by Angelo Piccirillo and Valerie Holmes. They stand as a testament to our communities’ collective dedication to our children’s success and well-being. All proceeds from the Gala benefit Ossining Children’s Center’s Tuition Assistance Program.

Levine and Hurowitz’s leadership on OCC’s Board of Directors spans over fifty years, with both having served as past presidents. Levine and Hurowitz spearheaded key committees central to the organization’s growth and longevity. Hurowitz led OCC’s Development Committee at a critical time when OCC needed to increase its philanthropic revenue significantly. Levine headed OCC’s Human Resource committee for two decades. In addition, the two leaders were involved in OCC’S recent capital campaign resulting in the construction of OCC’s beautiful Rebecca and Arthur Samberg Building on State Street.

Ossining High School’s Science Research Program is a nationally recognized program that offers students the opportunity to conduct novel, independent research at the graduate level. The program culminates in senior year when students apply to the nation’s most prestigious science competition to present their research. Two OCC alumni: Anabel Reed and Shae Shandroff were among the five Ossining High School students who were semifinalists in this year’s Regeneron National Science Talent Search. “I am thrilled to accept this honor on behalf of the Ossining Science Research Program” said Piccirillo. He continued “Over the past 26 years since our very first year, we have made sure that we stayed true to our mission which is that the best interest of the student must be priority number one and all else is secondary. I firmly believe that this has been the major reason for the scientific success of our students.”

The Ossining Children’s Center provides full-time loving care and education for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, as well as nurturing care and educational enrichment before- and after-school for elementary school age children. OCC is open on full days during school holidays and vacations to meet the needs of working parents, and also runs a full day camp program in the summer. A generous tuition assistance program ensures that low and moderate income working families can enroll their children in the Center’s high quality programs.