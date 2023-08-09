Yorktown Heights Native Serves Aboard U.S. Navy Warship in Pearl Harbor

by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Lt. j.g. Teresa DeVino, a native of Yorktown Heights, New York, is serving aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

DeVino, a 2016 graduate of John F. Kennedy Catholic High School in Somers, joined the Navy two and a half years ago.

“I was introduced to leadership through coaching volleyball in high school,” said DeVino. “I wanted to continue to learn and practice leadership, so I joined an ROTC program in college. This inspired me to later join the Navy.”

Today, DeVino relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Yorktown Heights to succeed in the military.

“Community was a big aspect of my life growing up,” said DeVino. “My family exposed me to community service and I got involved in team sports, and because of that, I seek out strong community bonds and team environments.”

These lessons have helped DeVino while serving in the Navy.

Wayne E. Meyer is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities. The destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard Wayne E. Meyer. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means DeVino is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important to National Defense because we project a forward presence around the globe and defend freedom of navigation for all sea-goers,” said DeVino.

DeVino and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m proud when my team is winning and feels accomplished,” said DeVino.

As DeVino and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy as an officer is being able to support the growth of sailors and help them achieve their goals,” said DeVino.

DeVino is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my parents and siblings for making me who I am today,” added DeVino. “The sense of humor they gave me helps make days more fun.”