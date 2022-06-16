Who Should Write My Essay? 8 Top Academic Writing Services to Consider

The essay-writing business is growing in popularity. Many people desire to play this game. As a result, it’s becoming more difficult to determine which services are trustworthy and won’t take your money and provide you with nothing in return. Did you ask, “Who should write my essay?” Then, relax and let us show you the best essay writing services out there, so you can make the right choice.

The firms on this list were chosen based on their response time, customer service, and the quality of their papers. We also combed through multiple articles, forums, and customer reviews to build a list of the pros and cons of various essay writing services.

EssaysRescue

EssayRescue provides you with the best essay writing service for your school assignments. The website has reviewed over 70 essay writing services, assisting you in narrowing down your options to a handful of the top essay writing services in the industry.

Pros

Over 17 years of experience reviewing essay writing services

Reviewed 75+ paper and essay writing service

Lists top performing paper writers in the business

Cons

Not all paper and essay writing services have been reviewed

No search function on the website

Costs

FREE

How it works?

Visit the website

Click on Reviews

Select the paper writing service to read an honest review

Choose the paper writing service that fits your need

EssaysRescue have seen them all. They know every genuine and scam essay writing service out there. Following EssaysRescue’s guide in choosing the right essay writing service for your assignments will save you a lot of headaches.

MasterPaper

When it comes to the services offered by MastersPaper, there is quite a range, and all major academic papers and levels are covered, as you would anticipate. They only hire skilled paper writers from a wide range of fields to help them write great essays for students. They are one of the best paper writing services you can trust with any assignment.

Pros

Quality essays

Quick delivery

15% newcomer discount

Cons

Quite expensive

Inconsistent essay quality

Additional services can hike the price

Costs

A 1-page college essay costs as little as $13.28. Rates increase according to the academic and urgency levels you select.

How it works?

Fill up the order form with your specific requirements

Set a deadline

Complete checkout

Download the completed essay

Review the essay

Approve or ask for a free revision

MastersPaper has some improvements to make, but you can still get high-quality essays from the best writers on the site.

GradeMiners

GradeMiners.com is an essay writing service that has provided hundreds of essays and other academic documents to its customers. So, if you’re looking for competent essay writers to write your essay, GradeMiners is the way to go. Their scope of assignment covers a wide area, ensuring that students find everything they need in one place.

Pros

Good essay quality

Professional writers

Fast turnaround time

Cons

Getting a full refund may be difficult

You have to pay extra for a plagiarism report

Costs

Depending on when you want your essay delivered, the price per page ranges from $11 to $45. They offer a 15% discount to all new clients.

How it works?

Complete the order form

Choose all the extra services available

Verify your order

Make a secure payment

Download your essay

Accept or request a revision (if required).

GradeMiners has strict hiring criteria for its writers. You can be confident that your essays will be written by industry experts.

PayForEssay

PayForEssay is a custom essay writing service that helps students of all academic levels. However, as stated on the website, written papers are just for research purposes, and students are not expected to submit them to lecturers.

Pros

Affordable pricing

Professional writers

Cons

Poor quality of paper

Inconvenient order form

Expensive additional services

Costs

The starting price for an essay is $11.3 per page and goes up depending on your needs.

How it works?

Complete the request form

Log in to make a payment

Supervise your writer

Download your text once it’s complete

Approve or request a revision

While PayForEssay says that you cannot submit their papers in school, some students continue to write positive feedback on third-party review sites regarding their papers that received A+ grades in school. So, if you are searching, “write my essay” this might be your guys.

BuyEssay

The website appears to be user-friendly and professional. According to the information on the home page, every customer will receive high-quality essays at a cheap price. Buy Essay offers the top-rated essay writers for various disciplines. The service is available 24/7 and comes with a money-back guarantee.

Pros

Low prices

Essay can be ready in 3 hours or less

Money-back guarantee

Various types of academic papers are available to order

Cons

Low-quality papers

Plagiarism

Support managers are hardly reachable

Costs

A one-page college essay costs $14.10. Rates increase based on academic level and delivery date. The sooner you need your essay completed, the more money you’ll spend.

How it works?

Fill up the order form with your specific requirements

Set a deadline and finish the payment

Download the finished work on your dashboard

Rate your writer based on the quality of the essay

It is important to note that you will not be refunded for additional services such as plagiarism report, top writer, VIP service, and abstract page.

WriteMyEssays

WriteMyEssays.net is an online writing service with a visually appealing website design that makes a good first impression. This service writes for students at all academic levels, from high school to Ph.D., and provides a diverse choice of papers.

Pros

Website is user-friendly

Affordable pricing

Cons

Not all writers are professional

Extra services are quite expensive

Unreliable money-back guarantee

Costs

A 1-page college essay costs as little as $10.87. The special beginner discount has been set at $8.70.

How it works?

Fill out the order form

Select your requirements

Choose your preferred expert level

Checkout once you’ve added any additional services you require.

Download your text on the specified date

The platform seems to be the perfect option for students who are searching for “who will write my essay” on Google.

EssayWriter

Essay Writer is a top academic writing service that offers expert assistance to students at every academic level, from high school to doctoral. When you look at the website, you will find a lot of useful information about the services they offer and how safe they are.

Pros

24/7 customer support

Placing an order is seamless

Qualified essay writers

Cons

Delayed delivery

Few top writers available

Costs

One page of a high school essay with a deadline of 20 days will cost you only $14.03. A 1-page college essay costs 11.93 and has a 14-day deadline.

How it works?

Fill out the order form with your specifications

Make your payment

Monitor the progress of your work.

Review and approve or request a revision

A single assignment takes the writers about 12 hours to complete. So, if you need an essay written in less than 12 hours, these aren’t the folks for you.

FreePaperWriter

FreePaperWriter is a relatively new and well-received essay writing service. They are, however, not the most inexpensive essay writing service available online. FreePaperWriter adheres to the highest standards of essay quality and client service. The essay writers on this platform are degree holders and have what it takes to deliver a quality research paper if you ask them to “write my research paper,”

Pros

Qualified essay writers

Covers a wide range of subjects

Quick turnaround

Cons

Not the most affordable essay writing service

Occasional inconsistency in essay quality

Costs

The starting price for a college essay is $10.87 a page and increases depending on your needs.

How it works?

Calculate your order

Pay only once

Track the progress

Review the result

If you want professionalism and high-scoring academic papers, make them your go-to essay writing service.

Conclusion

Students select one writing firm over another based on budget, timeline, and academic level. We recognize that not all essay-writing platforms are created equal, and that no site is flawless. However, if you Google “write my essay,” you’ll find that these are the services that will get you close to perfection.