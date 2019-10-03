Westchester Community College & Pace University Announce New Transfer Agreement

Westchester Community College and Pace University have signed a new transfer agreement, allowing students who complete their studies at Westchester Community College to matriculate into Pace with junior standing. The new agreement covers students in twelve Westchester Community College majors.

Westchester Community College students who graduate from those programs with an A.A. or A.S. degree and a minimum grade point average of 2.5 will be guaranteed acceptance to Pace. All students graduating from Westchester Community College’s A.A. or A.S. degree programs will have their general education/core requirements waived if they transfer to Pace. For these students, all courses that receive a passing grade at Westchester Community College will count toward degree completion at Pace. For the transfer students, a maximum of 68 credits will be applied toward the completion of the relevant Pace Bachelor’s degree programs.

For Nursing students in particular, those graduating with an A.A. S. from Westchester Community College’s program are eligible to enroll in the Pace Registered Nurse Bachelor of Science Online Degree Program. Those with a grade point average of 2.75 or better will be guaranteed admission with junior standing. All Nursing students graduating from Westchester Community College will have their lower level general education/core requirements waived if they transfer to Pace. Nursing students transferring to Pace will receive a discounted tuition rate. In addition, Pace will offer scholarships to select transfer students.

“The college is deeply committed to helping our students succeed. This includes strengthening our transfer pathways and forging new agreements with four year institutions. Such agreements truly help our students move on toward real opportunities in the classroom and the workplace as they transition from graduation here to bachelor’s degrees at Pace and subsequent careers in their chosen fields,” said Belinda S. Miles, President, Westchester Community College. “As we seek to simplify and redesign the student experience, this agreement makes it easier for our students to move on in their journeys toward success.”

“I’m thrilled to deepen Pace University’s partnership with Westchester Community College through this innovative agreement. Westchester Community College is our County neighbor and our partner in the mission to open doors and provide opportunities for our students,” said Pace President Marvin Krislov. “This partnership helps our future graduates strengthen their skills to complete in an ever-changing global economy.”

“Providing students with opportunities to fulfill their potential is not only a core philosophy at Pace, it’s also part of our academic DNA,” said Pace Provost Vanya Quiñones. “This agreement with Westchester Community College will be a transformative experience for students and creates a clear pathway for success.”