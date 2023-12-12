Westchester Community College Foundation Gala Raises Nearly Half-Million Dollars in Sold-Out November Gala

Vanessa Williams Brings Star Power to Event

At the sold-out Westchester Community College Foundation “Transforming Futures Together” Gala on November 8, 325 guests packed Tappan Hill in Tarrytown. More than $480,000 was raised to support student scholarships, emergency aid and other critical programs at SUNY Westchester Community College.

The event marked the start of the 10th anniversary year of DR. BELINDA S. MILES as President of SUNY Westchester Community College.

Longtime Westchester Community College Champion VANESSA WILLIAMS emceed the event. Ms. Williams is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in the entertainment industry today, selling millions of records worldwide. Her work in music, film, television, and the Broadway stage has been recognized with 4 Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony nomination, 3 SAG award nominations and 7 NAACP Image Awards.

Students told their compelling personal stories and introduced the five stellar leaders in Westchester County who were honored:

County Executive GEORGE LATIMER received the Public Service Award in recognition of his 36 years of service to the people of Westchester County and New York State. Latimer became the ninth Westchester County Executive in 2018, and was elected to a second term in 2021, never losing an election during his three decades in public office.

DORRY SWOPE received Westchester Community College Foundation’s Philanthropy Award. Over the years, Dorry and her family have made significant contributions to SUNY Westchester Community College as well as to conservation, arts, and health care organizations.

SINFOROSA “ROSE” TAN & WILLIAM H.P. KAUNG received Westchester Community College Foundation’s Community Leadership Award. Rose and Bill are recognized for their decades of volunteer service to SUNY Westchester Community College and the community. Rose is Professor Emerita of Mathematics at SUNY WCC.

DAVID BERRY, a SUNY Westchester Community College alum, received the Westchester Community College Foundation Viking Voyager Alumni Award. David is the founder of NomadCIO LLC, which provides interim Chief Information/Technology Officer and M&A leadership globally.