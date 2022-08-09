Westchester Community College Foundation Announces Four New Board Members

The Westchester Community College Foundation has announced the addition of four new members to its Board. The Foundation, which has been supporting the college’s efforts to provide access to quality education and skills for success for over five decades, has named as new board members: David Berry, Wilson Kimball, Richard Martinelli and Linda Moser.

“Once again, the Foundation has added highly esteemed members to its Board, an affirmation of the Foundation’s importance and value to the College and the community,” said Board Chair Joanne Landau. “The Foundation played a critical role in the lives of so many SUNY WCC students during the pandemic, ensuring they had the support they needed to continue in their studies. With COVID-19 still impacting so many families, combined with new economic headwinds, the Foundation’s support will continue to be an invaluable resource for our students and our region’s residents.”

David Berry is an award-winning, multi-industry, transformational and innovative CIO/CTO who has dealt with emerging technologies and value-chain disruptions providing strategic direction and value-added execution at world-class organizations. Mr. Berry currently serves as Chief Information Officer of Boardriders, a global apparel company with operations in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. He was recipient of the prestigious CIO Top 100 Award (CIO Magazine) for delivering cutting-edge, innovative solutions to integrate a $1B acquisition. Mr. Berry, a veteran of the US Navy, earned his Associate’s Degree from Westchester Community College and his Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems from Pace University.

Wilson Kimball is the President and CEO of The Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers, where she oversees the management of more than 1700 owned and/or operated affordable housing units as well as administering over 5000 Section 8 vouchers for the second largest public housing authority in the State of New York. Prior to MHACY, Ms. Kimball served as a Commissioner for the City of Yonkers, advancing economic opportunities for residents, business owners and developers of Yonkers through development under the direction of the Deputy Mayor and Mayor. Ms. Kimball earned her MBA in Finance from Pace University’s Lubin School of Business, her JD, Law and Doctor of Law – JD, Public Interest from Fordham University Law School, and her BA in Government from Skidmore College.

.Richard Martinelli is President of Today Media Custom Communications, publisher of four monthly regional magazines and an array of custom and ancillary publications, including Westchester Home, 914INC, and Westchester Weddings. Prior to Today Media, Mr. Martinelli served on the Yonkers City Council for 10 years, including two as City Council President. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami.

Linda Moser has an extensive career as a publishing professional, most recently as the Publisher/Product Manager, Higher Ed for Pearson. Throughout her career she was responsible for the development and delivery of high-quality print and digital products for English Language Learners in the US and worldwide. She commissioned authors, led teams of editors, and collaborated with colleagues across departments and around the world. Other roles she held at Pearson include Product Owner of Wall Street English, Editorial Director of Primary, Director of Project Management and Director of Editorial Production. Ms. Moser earned her BA in Psychology at Case Western Reserve University.