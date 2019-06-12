VIP Stars! Pocantico Hills PTA Rolls out the Red Carpet for the Teacher & Staff Appreciation Lunch

Pocantico Hills School employees received VIP treatment on May 7 at the annual PTA Teacher & Staff Appreciation Lunch.

The event’s theme was VIP Stars. Decorations were red and gold, with paper flowers, lanterns and swirl decorations hanging from the ceiling. Each table had miniature gold star trophies, star confetti and vases of red alstroemeria flowers.

The plentiful menu included all from quiche to chicken francese and a dessert table filled with treats. Staff members had a choice of an Oh So Delicioso Mock Ginger Champagne, a Poco Startini and iced tea.

Attendees entered a raffle to win gift cards to local eateries.