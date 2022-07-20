Troop 28 Court of Honor Salutes Croton Scouts

Croton-on-Hudson’s Troop 28, BSA (Boy Scouts of America) held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor in June at Assmuth Hall in Kolping-on-Hudson in Montrose. Here are selected highlights of their accomplishments.

Nathan Akhbari

30 nights of camping, 11.5 miles of hiking and 70.5 hours of community service. Will attend Manhattanville College and study Environmental Science. Eagle Scout project > Built a cabinet with shelves to store and charge Cox Boxes for the Cortlandt Community Rowing Association (CCRA).

Joseph Considine

59 nights of camping, 16.5 miles of hiking, 79.5 hours of community service. Member of Order of the Arrow. Will attend George Washington University in Washington, D.C., majoring in Political Science and International Relations. Eagle Scout project > Remodeled Rubin’s Ridge area of Croton Trails, located about one-half mile from the road on an offshoot from the main trail system.

Mitch Considine

60 nights of camping, 16 miles of hiking, 74.5 hours of community service. Member of Order of the Arrow. Currently taking flying lessons. Will study Aeronautical Science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. Eagle Scout project > Raised more than $4,000 to cover all costs of approximately 200 feet of five-foot high, black vinyl-coated chain-link fencing around perimeter of the basketball court at Chapel of the Good Shepherd in Croton-on-Hudson.

Tyler Evans

67 nights of camping, 50.5 miles of hiking, 111.5 hours of community service. Member of Order of the Arrow and Counselor at Camp Read since 2019. Program Director at Camp Read in summer 2022, with plans to attend Alfred State College and major in Veterinary Technology. Eagle Scout project > Beautification project at Holy Name of Mary Parish Rectory in Croton-on-Hudson.

John Anthony Sarcone IV

43 nights of camping, 18 miles of hiking, 10 miles of boating, 63.5 hours of community service. Attended Camp Read for four summers. Will attend Penn State University, studying Pre-Law. Eagle Scout project > Restored monument that held flagpole for former Veterans of Foreign War (now American Legion Fox Eklof Post 505) on Brook Street in Croton-on-Hudson.