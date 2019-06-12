TRADITION! Sleepy Hollow Middle School Presents Fiddler on the Roof

Sleepy Hollow Middle School students delighted audiences with their performance of Fiddler on The Roof the weekend of May 10 and May 11.

The well-known story focuses on the father of five daughters who struggles to hold on to his traditional Jewish cultural and religious beliefs in a changing world.

Sixth-grader Quincy Newland played the rabbi and said, “I like how the show came together and how my character played an important part in the play.”

“I am hoping people will see that family is very important and if anything happens to you… you have them when you need them the most,” said seventh-grader Sarah Lamb who portrayed Bielke, one of the daughters.

Sleepy Hollow senior Eliza Grose, a choreographer who started working with Director Peter Royston in fourth grade, said of her final high school musical. “It is sad, but I am proud of the cast. Many of them started in sixth-grade and I have seen them mature over the years.”