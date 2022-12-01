Touro College of Dental Medicine Hosts Annual Smiles for Veterans Program

This month, Touro College of Dental Medicine (TCDM) continued its ongoing efforts address the disparities in oral health among veterans, with its 5th Annual Smiles for Veterans program. TCDM offered free dental care for veterans, military personnel, and their families throughout the month of November.

TCDM offers veterans and military personnel 25 percent off most dental treatments throughout the year but utilizes the Smiles for Veterans event to not only thank veterans for their service, but also offer them an opportunity to stay up to date with their dental care through no-cost basic services such as a comprehensive exam, X-rays, cleaning and treatment plans during November.

Since September of this year, TCDM has treated over 150 veteran/military members or their family members.

To further thank these individuals for their service and sacrifice, TCDM also hosted its annual Smiles for Veterans Celebration on November 16th, where 27 patients received free care from a total of 18 TCDM students and supervising faculty dentists and joined Dean Myers and Dean Farkas for breakfast and an honorary reception.