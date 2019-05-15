Todd Video Book Club Inspires Readers  

The Todd Video Book Talk Club, in which students create short films to promote books, attracted such a huge following this year – a total of 60 fourth and fifth graders – that the Club created two celebrations, a 5th Grade Debut Dinner in April followed by a 4th Grade Premiere Party in May. Also new this year, students used Todd’s “green screen” recording space, adding a unique background to their videos.

The Club is a joint collaboration between Todd Librarian Tara Phethean and Briarcliff Manor Public Library Children and Teens Librarian Amy Kaplan.

Said Phethean, “Students learn a myriad of real-world skills — writing and editing scripts, practicing and performing with expression, producing their own videos including intro, music, and photo images. The goal …is to encourage a passion for reading, and to provide inspiring and valuable experiences for our young readers.”