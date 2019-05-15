Briarcliff Manor

Todd Video Book Club Inspires Readers  

May 15, 2019
The 5th grade book talkers strike a pose on the red carpet at the Debut Dinner.

The Todd Video Book Talk Club, in which students create short films to promote books, attracted such a huge following this year – a total of 60 fourth and fifth graders – that the Club created two celebrations, a 5th Grade Debut Dinner in April followed by a 4th Grade Premiere Party in May. Also new this year, students used Todd’s “green screen” recording space, adding a unique background to their videos.  

The Club is a joint collaboration between Todd Librarian TaraPhethean and Briarcliff Manor Public Library Children and Teens Librarian Amy Kaplan 

Said Phethean, “Students learn a myriad of real-world skills — writing and editing scripts, practicing and performing with expression, producing their own videos including intro, music, and photo imagesThe goal is to encourage a passion for reading, and to provide inspiring and valuable experiences for our young readers.”

