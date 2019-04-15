Briarcliff Manor

Todd Students Celebrate Kindness Week 

April 15, 2019
Kindness Rainbow celebrated simple acts at Todd School.

Todd School Principal Colleen Mangan and Assistant Principal Jennifer Jacobs kicked off #KindnessWeek at Todd with two assemblies.  

They shared personal experiences of “paying it forward,” discussed ways that simple acts of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s day and presented videos.

Students in K-2 learned songs and poems about kindness and some memorized the Kindness Pledge. Students in grades 3-5 took the Kindness Challenge to say ‘hi’ to at least five people every day at school. 

Todd Kindness Trees were filled with leaves by week’s end as students caught each other in kind acts and filled out leaves as a “shout out.” A Kindness Rainbow was decorated with students’ names on hearts.  

Kay Brancato, Todd Guidance Counselor, thanked Jacobs and Mangan for the opportunity “to be kind on purpose!” and noted that her favorite tip is to “take a deep breath in and let it out with a smile.” 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

RJ Eats – Mancora Restaurant 

Ossining Students Learn the Importance of a Healthy Body and Mind 

Collaboration between Businesses Leads to a Picture Perfect Result

Rubber Ducky Derby and YMCA Healthy Kids Day

For the Local Good: Combining Forces for Family Fun and Community Service