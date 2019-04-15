Todd Students Celebrate Kindness Week 

Todd School Principal Colleen Mangan and Assistant Principal Jennifer Jacobs kicked off #KindnessWeek at Todd with two assemblies.

They shared personal experiences of “paying it forward,” discussed ways that simple acts of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s day and presented videos.

Students in K-2 learned songs and poems about kindness and some memorized the Kindness Pledge. Students in grades 3-5 took the Kindness Challenge to say ‘hi’ to at least five people every day at school.

Todd Kindness Trees were filled with leaves by week’s end as students caught each other in kind acts and filled out leaves as a “shout out.” A Kindness Rainbow was decorated with students’ names on hearts.

Kay Brancato, Todd Guidance Counselor, thanked Jacobs and Mangan for the opportunity “to be kind on purpose!” and noted that her favorite tip is to “take a deep breath in and let it out with a smile.”