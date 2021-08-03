Three New Administrators Join Tarrytown School District

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns recently added Dr. Ronald Gonzalez as Assistant Superintendent for Administration and Instruction, Ms. Kathy Ryan as interim Assistant Superintendent for Business and Mr. Elizaul Diaz as Transportation Supervisor.

Dr. Gonzalez will take over the Assistant Superintendent for Administration and Instruction role serving as a cabinet member for the senior administrative team. Dr. Gonzalez joins the district from Mount Vernon where he served as a high school principal for the past decade. During his tenure, Dr. Gonzalez is credited with bringing much needed stability to the district and for increasing on-time graduation rates. It was in this role that he was named Westchester County’s outstanding administrator of the year – by Empire State Supervisors and Administrators Association, in 2016. He is a vocal advocate and public speaker for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives schools are adopting throughout the state; to which he has added ‘access’ and refers to the work as “IDEA” because as he states, “access is just as important.”

He has been recognized for demonstrating a collaborative leadership style, forming the School Leadership Team (SLT) in his former district, composed of a wide variety of faculty, staff and students working together to problem solve and make critical decisions.

“I truly see my role in education as my life’s work,” said Dr. Gonzalez. “I’m eager to get to know and collaborate with the community. Working together is how we can best serve our students.” “We found new and innovative ways to work this past year and I don’t see us going back to exactly what we used to do,” he continued.

“We were also reminded from this past year that we are more than educators. We play many roles and I bring all of them to work with me every day. I don’t know how to do this any other way.”

Ms. Kathleen Ryan takes on the role of interim Assistant Superintendent for Business, a role that she has played for other districts in recent years after retiring as a full-time business official from the Rye City School District. Ms. Ryan will lead the business office as it closes the 20-21 fiscal year and will work to support the district in non-instructional areas such as transportation, facilities and food service. She sees one of her main responsibilities as ensuring a smooth transition for the new Assistant Superintendent for Business. She is also excited to have a new Transportation Supervisor joining the team and looks forward to supporting Mr. Diaz as the District transitions into the new school year.

“I am really enjoying working with the dedicated staff in the business office and facilities and transportation departments,” said Ms. Ryan. “The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns have one of the most welcoming and hardworking administrative and support staff, with whom I’ve had the pleasure to work.”

Mr. Elizaul Diaz comes to Tarrytown from the Clarkstown Central School District where he served as the Safety Coordinator. Mr. Diaz is a Sleepy Hollow High School graduate who knows the community well. He has experience as a school bus driver himself, as well as a strong background in school transportation safety, school transportation rules and regulations, and the planning and directing that is involved in this critical role. “I am eager to share my knowledge and skills with the school district, and very grateful for the opportunity,” said Mr. Diaz.