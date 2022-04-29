The Verdict is In: OHS Mock Trial Team are Winners

After going undefeated in three preliminary rounds, the Ossining High School Mock Trial team proved victorious once again winning the county competition. They will next compete at the regional finals, a feat the team has not achieved in 35 years.

The trial this year was a criminal case involving securities fraud. Since December the 12-member team has been preparing both the defense and prosecution sides of the case along with witnesses. During competition an individual could be selected to represent any side of the case or given any role in the proceedings.

“Their ability to first understand the law and their ability to work as a team, their listening skills are above anything I’ve seen,” said team co-advisor Katherine Mannarino.

Traditionally competitions have been held at the Westchester County Courthouse, but recently they’ve been virtual due to COVID-19, one more thing that the team has had to navigate.

“What I feel my team does well is change quickly,” said senior Jessica Sabau. “It’s something I feel a lot of teams could not do.”

“We have an innate ability to edit during the competition,” senior Haley Janush said. “You can only plan so much.”

Although not all team members plan to pursue a career in law, many agreed their participation on the team has given them invaluable life skills. Several said they have more confidence in general and they have honed their public speaking and writing skills.