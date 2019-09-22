The Ossining School District to Launch Saturday Explore & Learn Program

Chess for Beginners, Educational Kickboxing, Improv Theatre and Raising a Reader are some of the classes offered in the Ossining School District’s exciting new Saturday Explore & Learn program.

The first cycle of the free program, whose slogan is “Opening doors to a world of opportunity,” takes place on four Saturdays in October and November at Ossining High School: Oct. 5, 19 and 26 and Nov. 2. The district will also be sponsoring winter and spring sessions.

The program, which is supported by the Ossining Matters Foundation, starts at 9 a.m. each Saturday for breakfast and community conversation. Some classes are an hour, while others are an hour and a half or two hours. There are classes for children, adults and families. Ossining teachers, members of community groups, parent volunteers and high school students are teaching the classes.

“The Ossining School District is committed to offering a diversity of learning experiences for our children, families and community,” Superintendent Raymond Sanchez said. “Saturday Explore & Learn brings together the resources of our schools and partner organizations to provide enrichment opportunities for the whole family. We encourage you to take advantage of everything the program has to offer.”

Classes generally are geared to either children in kindergarten through grade 2; grades 3-5; grades 6-8; or high school. In Architectural Adventures, for example, students in grades 3-5 will explore the world of architecture through drawing, printmaking and painting. In Dance – which is available for pre-k through grade five and for grades 6-8 – children will learn different techniques and styles of dance. Ossining High School students can learn about global challenges in the One World Global Character Education Program.

Some courses are for adults only, including Improv Theatre and Educación de Padres, which is for Spanish-speaking parents who want to learn ways to support their children’s academic, social and emotional development.

Other classes are for families to take together, such as Raising a Reader, and Yes, You Can Play Ukelele. Raising a Reader is an interactive family workshop that will feature books to take home after the program.

Registration is open to Ossining residents only. To register and view the catalog, visit https://www.myschoolbucks.com/ver2/stores/getstoremain?clientKey=ZZH4VQALI6083V3. The deadline to register is Sept. 27.