The Ossining Children’s Center to Break Ground for Rebecca and Arthur Samberg Building

On July 24th at 4:00pm, the Ossining Children’s Center (OCC) will break ground for the Rebecca and Arthur Samberg building at 32 State Street in Ossining during a short ceremony honoring the Sambergs’ contributions to the Ossining Community. The new 27,000 square foot facility will house all of OCC’s current programs while meeting the growing need for infant, toddler, preschool, and before- and after-school care in Ossining

Elected officials, including Assemblywoman Sandy Galef , Mayor Victoria Gearity, community leaders, OCC Executive Director, OCC Board of Directors, OCC Staff, community leaders, parents and OCC children are expected to attend the ground breaking.

The Ossining Children’s Center (OCC) provides nurturing care and education for children ages 8 weeks to 12 years. The OCC creates a foundation for children’s life-long intellectual, social and emotional development and serves as a community resource and advocate for families.

OCC’s vision to create a new space to better meet the needs of children, staff and our larger Ossining community began at a board retreat five years ago. Since then OCC has embarked on a $17.8 million capital campaign called “Our Children, Our Future” to build a new modern, larger facility. The campaign has raised approximately $13 million to date. OCC is also working to expand its scholarship program to enable additional working families to enroll their children at the Center.

The new Center will make additional child care slots available to families of all incomes, enabling more parents to maintain steady employment. It will help anchor the State Street neighborhood, generating increased economic activity and creating job opportunities for local residents. In addition, a new high-profile child care center in the village will help attract parents from the wider community.