Tarrytown’s Transfiguration School Tours the World

February 5, 2023

Can you imagine travelling to twenty-four different countries in just one day? That is exactly what the students at Transfiguration School in Tarrytown did at their Geography Fair. The students in grades five through eight spent the last two months investigating other countries, delving into their physical geographies, cultures, flora, fauna, and discovering their natural resources, primary imports, and exports. They presented their findings to the Transfiguration School community on Thursday, February 2nd.

In all, twenty -four different countries from six continents were presented. The Geography Fair was a project-based approach to enhancing and applying geographic knowledge. Parents, teachers, and students enjoyed their brief tour of the world.

 

