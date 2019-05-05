Tarrytown School Board Election Set for May 21 – Meet the Candidates

Below are the bios, supplied by the candidates, of the four candidates seeking election to the Board of Education of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. The election will be held on May 21.

Jennifer Green

My husband, Justin, and I have lived in Sleepy Hollow since 2000. We are proud parents to three sons, ages 18, 16 and 11. I have been a stay-at-home mom since 2002. Prior to that I worked as an attorney, first as a prosecutor in Manhattan Family Court and then as a civil litigator representing New York City agencies (e.g., the Board of Education and the NYPD) as well as private companies in employment disputes. I am a dedicated member of this community who has volunteered her time in numerous ways, but most notably as a TUFSD Board of Education Trustee and also as the President of Kids’ Club of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow, Inc., a local charity which supports underserved youth in our community.

Kevin Miller

Kevin Miller has lived in Tarrytown for almost four years along with his wife, 10-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. After a 17-year New York City public schools teaching career, Kevin established a small private tutoring business and he tutors academics and test-prep to students in the Rivertowns.

Kevin has vital skills and expertise that he looks forward to bringing to the Board of Education. His experience as an educator combines pragmatic approaches and solutions with a curious mind and commitment to excellence. As a Class Parent and PTA Vice President at Morse and WI during a time of rapid changes in technology and education, he has worked to collaborate with staff, teachers, and parents concerned that timeless education is effectively integrated with an innovative vision. A successful athlete himself, Kevin is eager to help ensure the community spirit evident in our arts programs is also felt in our athletics programs.

Ann Neilsen

Ann is a Tarrytown resident with 2 kids in the district. She is running for a seat on the Board because she is committed to helping our community and our schools partner to achieve our individual and collective potential. Ann has three immediate priorities:

Revamp our district communication strategy to increase transparency

Promote respectful and solution-focused communication with each other

Deepen and prioritize the Social & Emotional Learning curriculum in the district

Ann is a director at the global media agency Essence, and holds an MBA from Simmons School of Management. Find more information about Ann and her platform, at www.annneilsenboe.com or email her @ annneilsenboe@gmail.com .

Charles Zekus

Charles is a father of five and his family’s residency of the Tarrytowns spans six generations. Charles, as well as his children attended the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. His youngest child and grandchild are currently enrolled. Charles has been active in all forms of youth activities throughout the years serving as a coach, volunteer, and sponsor. Charles is currently a Police Officer with the Sleepy Hollow Police Department. Charles has witnessed the transformation of the school system over the decades and feels it’s time to be involved in this aspect of the community. Charles feels an education should go beyond the ABC’s, also encompassing the fine arts, drama, music, and athletics, thus nurturing and shaping our leaders and care givers of tomorrow. Charles looks forward to fostering a safe and healthy learning environment allowing our children to be well rounded free thinkers, able to make wise decisions going forward in life. Education is not only the future of our youth, but ours as well.