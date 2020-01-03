Tarrytown Resident and Iona Preparatory Scholar-Athlete Signs Letter of Intent on National Signing Day

Iona Preparatory School scholar-athlete Jordan Dunbar committed to playing collegiate sports as part of the schools second National Signing Day in as many months on December 18, 2019. Joined by classmates, coaches and family in an ESPN-style event, the 18-year-old Tarrytown resident signed a letter of intent to play Division I football at Rice University in Houston, Texas.

Dunbar is a two-year starter at cornerback and member of the 2019 Catholic High School Football League Class AAA championship team. He was named All-League in 2018 and 2019, is a two-time All-State First Team selection by USA Today. Dunbar is a First-Team Journal News All-Star for 2019, along with a Golden Dozen Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention. The No. 1 overall cornerback in New York State according to 24/7 Sports and a three-star recruit, he amassed 55 tackles, forced two fumbles and intercepted two passes in just two years at cornerback, despite offenses generally being scared to challenge him in coverage.

As a student, Dunbar maintains a 92.6 overall GPA and has received either First or Second Honors for his academic achievements. Outside the classroom, he is a member of the African American Society and ACS Chemistry Club.

Dunbar joins seven other Iona Prep scholar-athletes who committed in November, bringing Iona Preparatory School's Division I total to six players so far this year, and eight overall.