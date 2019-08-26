Tarrytown Police Help Launch “School’s Open – Drive Carefully” Campaign

AAA Northeast launched its 74th annual “School’s Open – Drive Carefully” program at the Tarrytown Police Department. The program alerts drivers to be extra careful behind the wheel as children end their summer vacation and return to school. Police Officer Lisa Carlucci and Police Officer John Garro joined local school children to help AAA kickoff the program.

Drivers should be particularly cautious in school areas keeping their speed at or below posted limits and being prepared to stop, on both sides of the street, for school buses with flashing red lights as required by New York State law.

AAA’s annual “School’s Open – Drive Carefully” campaign is conducted with local government and police agencies. “The help we get from police departments in our territory adds to the effectiveness of our ‘School’s Open’ campaign” said Donna Galasso, Assistant Director of AAA’s Traffic Safety unit. “We sincerely appreciate the efforts of Officer Carlucci, Officer Garro and the Tarrytown Police Department in helping to increase safety for all students,” Galasso said.

Thousands of posters, bumper stickers and other educational materials are distributed through the program. AAA New York State’s “School’s Open – Drive Carefully” program began in 1945. Since then, it has helped to prevent injuries and deaths among children of elementary school age.