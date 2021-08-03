Tarrytown Native and Wesleyan Student Wins Prestigious Fellowship to Germany

Tarrytown native and Fordham Prep School graduate Patrick Wolff is one of 75 Americans selected to study and work in Germany as part of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) for Young Professionals program – now in its 38th year. The 2021-2022 CBYX Young Professionals cohort departs for Germany on July 31 and returns in June 2022. Participants come from a wide variety of career fields and from all over the United States. This year about 450 young professionals vied for a spot in this prestigious program.

CBYX is a joint program of the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag (Parliament). Cultural Vistas administers the CBYX Young Professionals program through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

While in Germany, Patrick, who is a rising junior at Wesleyan University, will attend a two-month intensive language course and after that study at a German university and complete an internship in the career field of consulting. Participants are placed with host families throughout Germany, where they act as citizen ambassadors of the United States, promoting a positive image abroad and creating lifelong friendships and professional connections to keep German-American relations strong.

“Our newest cohort of young professionals, including Patrick, is well-equipped to further our core mission – creating lasting ties between the United States and Germany,” said CBYX Young Professionals Senior Director Dr. Daniel Villanueva. “We are thankful these promising young leaders will be representing us in Germany this year.”

Participants must be U.S. citizens aged 18.5-24 and have clear career goals and prior experience in their chosen field. Young leaders from all career fields are encouraged to apply. German language ability is not required. CBYX also has opportunities for high school students and those interested in vocational training. More information on these opportunities can be found at exchanges.state.gov/cbyx.

CBYX is a reciprocal scholarship program. While Americans like Patrick spend the year living in Germany, 75 young German professionals will spend the year experiencing life in the United States. German participants study at U.S. colleges and work at local businesses while living with an American host. CBYX is seeking interested host families, companies, and colleges who would like to participate in this exciting cultural exchange. Interested parties should visit https://cbyx.info/host.