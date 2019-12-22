Schools

Tarrytown Author Visits Students

December 22, 2019
Third-grade students at W.L. Morse school in Tarrytown were eager to participate in the discussion led by author Lizzy Rockwell.

W.L. Morse welcomed author and illustrator Lizzy Rockwelll to share her new book, How Do You Feel?, with students and guide them in discussion. The book uses art to reveal a variety of changing emotions of 10 children playing in a city playground. The visual storytelling allows readers to interpret the facial expressions, events, and interactions in their own way.  

As Rockwell read the book and engaged students in conversation about finding positive resolutions, one student suggested that the girl in the book could take deep breaths to calm herself. Another noted that a child in the story didn’t just say that he was sorry – he acted upon it by helping to clean up. Rockwell reminded all to think about how we – and others – are feeling and of the need to be kind. 

