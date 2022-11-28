Swan Lake Walk Raises Money for Pocantico School Foundation 

An unseasonably warm day dawned on Nov. 7, perfect for a walk in the woods. After having the event postponed twice due to inclement weather, Pocantico Hills Central School District students were finally able to get outside and enjoy the local natural wonders during the return of the annual Swan Lake Walk at the Rockefeller State Park Preserve.

Throughout their walk they stopped at various educational stations to learn more about the natural world around them. Topics included minerals, fossils, lake water and animal pelts along with a discussion on how maple syrup is made provided by Superintendent of Schools Rich Calkins.

The walk is a fundraiser that the Pocantico Hills School Foundation and raises funds for mental health initiatives and school programs that are outside the school’s budget. The Foundation also provides a donation to the Rockefeller State Park.