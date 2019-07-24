Superintendent  Q&A: Christopher Borsari, Public Schools of the Tarrytowns 

We are very proud of the many accomplishments of our K-12 students during this past year. In the classrooms, on the stage, in the labs, and on the athletic fields they continue to make us extremely proud. This is the result of the wonderful collaboration and commitment of our faculty, students, parents, and the larger community. We are especially lucky to have the continued support of multiple community based organizations such as; Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, Kids Club, Life Center, and the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. These and many other organizations encourage and support all of our students in numerous and varied ways and it is impactful and so greatly appreciated.

A few areas of note for 2018-2019:

The implementation of a K-12 STEAM initiative , supported by the Foundation. Brought design thinking and real life problem solving to all ou r students. It was also supported by corporate partnerships with IBM who brought engineers to our elementary and middle schools to work with our students and Hitachi who loaned, and educated, our high school and Washington Irving School an advanced electron microscope.

Through partnership with the Foundation, Warner Library, and other community based organizations we kicked off the Tarrytown Sleepy Hollow Basics, an early literacy child development program.

The Sleepy Hollow High School production of Hello Dolly! won Metro Awards for Best Overall Production, Best Actress and Best Choreography.

Commitment to service and inclusiveness. Kindness Rocks Project, Autism Awareness Celebrations, Pioneer League and Special Olympics success, Lunch Buddies, Denim Day, Socktober , and many, many service activities and fundraisers.

For 2019-2020 we will continue our focus and planning in support of our overarching District Goals in the areas of:

Curriculum and Instruction

Meeting the Needs of All Learners

Social Emotional Learning

Leadership Development

Teachers and administrators throughout the District will be participating in professional and curriculum development projects throughout the summer designed to enhance their craft and to ensure that all students receive a rigorous and appropriate curricular experience to meet their individual learning needs.