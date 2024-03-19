SUNY Westchester Community College Collegium for Lifelong Learning Celebrates 20 Years

The Collegium for Lifelong Learning at SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC) proudly announces its 20th-Anniversary Spring Session, marking two decades of empowering retirees and lifelong learners with enriching educational experiences. Founded by Edith Landau Litt, the Collegium has become a cornerstone of intellectual exploration in the Westchester community.

To commemorate this milestone, the Collegium is offering a vibrant lineup of courses and discussions designed to engage and inspire participants. The Spring Session will run for six consecutive weeks, with Wednesday classes scheduled from April 3 to May 8, and Friday classes from April 5 to May 10. Additionally, an extra bonus class will be held on Wednesday, May 15, available to all spring registrants at no additional cost.

Registration for the 20th-Anniversary Spring Session is currently open. Participants can choose from a variety of courses covering diverse subjects such as architecture, literature, music, and current affairs. The streamlined online registration process introduced in the previous session ensures a hassle-free experience for all.

Highlights of the semester include:

The Architecture of New York City: Explore the city’s evolving skyline with architect Michael Molinelli.

The Historical Novel: Delve into the significance of historical fiction with WCC English department legend Linda Ching Sledge.

The Bible: Investigate differing interpretations of Scripture with instructor Michael Malina.

Opera: Embark on a journey through the history of opera with expert Susan Grunthal.

Theater on Film: Learn first hand about the tumult and chaos that goes into making films about musicals from former Broadway star Meg Bussert.

Women in the Arts: Examine the contributions of women in poetry led by esteemed faculty member Joseph Sgammato and painting led by art history professor and author Jane Roos.

Animated Films: Enjoy a series of animated films curated for adult audiences by WCC Professor Will Costanzo.

In addition, the Collegium offers dynamic discussion groups, including Short Story led by Christine Bobkoff, Great Decisions Discussion Group led by Robert Fischer, The Human Condition led by Andrew Bausili,and A la Carte providing six weeks on diverse topics

As a special Anniversary Bonus, all spring registrants are invited to participate in an interactive program led by BraverAngels on May 15. BraverAngels specializes in fostering constructive dialogue on ideologically opposing viewpoints, promoting civil discourse and understanding.

“We are thrilled to celebrate two decades of lifelong learning at SUNY Westchester Community College Collegium,” said Clare Ahern, Collegium’s Board Chair. “Our commitment to intellectual curiosity and community engagement remains unwavering, and we look forward to welcoming participants to another enriching semester.”

For more information and to register, visit www.sunywcc.edu/collegium.