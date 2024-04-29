Poster Art a Big Part of Cherry Blossom Festival

Peekskill Rotary’s 7thAnnual Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale — on Saturday, May 4 from 10-5 at Peekskill Riverfront Green — offers more than great fun on that day.

Local schools encourage art students to participate in a poster contest that awards prize money. The winning art also may end up on the following year’s Cherry Blossom Festival poster. A prime example is the 2024 poster, which features art by 2023 1st Place prize winners Raine Parker and Rhylee Adviento, now in 11th grade at Hendrick Hudson High School.

“We have been friends since second grade,” explained Rhylee of the combined effort, “taking courses together, participating in cross country, indoor, and outdoor track & field all three seasons. I’m passionate about art, but I just do it for fun. I love gardening and plants, too.”

Raine echoed her friend’s sentiment. “We thought it would be more fun to do this together, plus there were only a few days to get it done. Our Art teachers, Mrs. Nash and Mrs. Dini, are so supportive, provide supplies, and they suggested we enter the Rotary Cherry Blossom Poster Contest. Also, I like gardening and plants — cherry blossoms are fun to draw.”

Both students are taking a full schedule of Advanced Placement (AP) courses — Rhylee has four, with five for Raine. Rhylee adds that she can solve a Rubik’s Cube in 15 seconds or less. Raine confirms her friend is that good.

Upon being notified they won the contest, the two walked to Manzer’s Landscaping from school to pick up their prize money, then walked all the way back, with teachers waiting to congratulate them.

This year’s poster contest entries will be on view at the Festival. There will be music, food trucks, craft vendors, raffles, children’s activities such as flower pot painting, bouncy slides, games, and more. Admission and parking are free. All proceeds go toward the local community and international projects through Rotary International.