Summer Activities Keep Ossining Students Active, Engaged

The Ossining School District gave children many opportunities to stay active over the summer, including community bike rides, read-alouds, book talks, playground meet-ups, reading challenges, and academic programs for at-risk students.

The district gave four books to each elementary school student in June to help prevent “summer slide” in reading. Ossining schools worked with community partners like the Ossining Public Library and the town and village of Ossining to coordinate and publicize events, including a soccer clinic, and outdoor reading and movie nights with the Ossining Police Department.

In July, the schools hosted hundreds of students who benefited from additional academic support and social-emotional learning. The elementary program at Park School offered English language arts and math instruction, with enrichment classes in making friendship bracelets, yoga, STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math), rock painting and other areas.

Anne M. Dorner Middle School’s Summer Explore and Learn in Nature program focused on screen-free learning for 127 children. Students had two academic periods a day and electives that teachers created, like yoga, “Let’s Get Crafty” and a STEAM class. The AMD program also offered Funshops from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in areas like drumming, karate and pottery.

Ossining High School offered Freshman Academy, which introduced the core curriculum through project-based learning. Students could participate in extracurricular activities in art, music and fitness. OHS also offered an Arts Academy for English as a New Language students and a credit-recovery program.

Students in all the programs went on field trips to local parks.