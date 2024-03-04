Stepinac Theatre to Stage “Catch Me If You Can” Musical Based on Hit Film and Incredible True Story

The Stepinac Theatre will stage Catch Me If You Can, the high-flying musical comedy based on the hit film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. Showtimes at Stepinac High School’s iconic Major Bowes Auditorium will be at 7 PM, Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27; Thursday and Saturday, May 2 and 4. There will also be a 2 PM Matinee, Sunday, May 5

Nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical, Catch Me If You Can was created by noted playwright Terrence McNally who wrote the book and Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman of Hairspray fame who composed the score.

Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abagnale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes. Frank became a world-renowned identity theft and fraud consultant.

With high-energy dance numbers, sparkling songs and a riveting story, the spirited Catch Me If You Can will be the not- to- be missed spring musical. Ticket information will be announced later.

Since 1949, Stepinac Theatre has won critical acclaim for its productions of fall dramas and spring musicals. The productions have nurtured the talents of so many young men at Stepinac. Some went on to greater fame as professional actors including Academy Award winner Jon Voight and Emmy-Award winner Alan Alda. To learn more, visit www.Stepinac.org and click the Theatre tab at the top of the homepage.