Hudson River Sloop Clearwater to host Folk Picnic in Beacon

In celebration of the organization’s storied musical history, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater will host a Folk Picnic on Saturday, August 3rd from 12pm-4pm at the Theatre at University Settlement Camp Park at 724 Wolcott Ave, Beacon, NY 12508.

“The Great Hudson River Revival began as a folk picnic in the 1960s as a means to raise funds to build the Clearwater” reflected David Toman, Executive Director of Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, “The Folk Picnic is an opportunity to reconnect with our roots and continue our tradition of bringing people together for the river around music.”

The Folk Picnic will feature live music from the Beacon School of Rock, Walkabout Clearwater Chorus, Joe Heukerott, Ira and Laurie McIntosh, Matt Cartsonis, and Laurie Siegel and Patrick Jones. “This lineup includes activist musicians who have sung and marched with Pete Seeger, creative musicians who have written songs that Pete admired and included in his repertoire, accomplished musicians who have toured with nationally known artists, and young musicians cutting their teeth in live performance,” says Steve Stanne, a Clearwater board member and chair of the organization’s Music and Celebration Committee.

Audience members are invited to bring their own voices and instruments to share in music-making at the event’s Circle of Song.

The Folk Picnic will include children’s activities including face painting, hair wrapping, and a sprinkler for kids to cool off. Food will be available for purchase from Eat Church, a food truck offering Asian-influenced street fare.

The event is free but donations are encouraged and greatly appreciated. With community support, Clearwater will continue to protect the Hudson and educate and engage communities for decades to come. Parking on-site is limited, so carpooling is recommended when possible. For additional information, visit: clearwater.org