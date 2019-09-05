Stepinac High School Announces New Early Action Admissions Program for Eighth Grade Applicants as Alternative to TACHS Exam

Registration Now Underway for October 10 Exam

Stepinac High School has introduced a new Early Action Admissions Program for eighth grade applicants to the Class of 2024 as an alternative to the Test for Admission to Catholic High Schools (TACHS) Exam.

The new program, a first for Catholic High Schools in the region, “will especially be appealing to applicants who are indicating Stepinac as their first choice,” said Paul Carty, Stepinac Principal. The Early Action Admissions Exam will be held at 4:30 pm on Thursday, Oct 10. Applicants will receive admissions notification by the end of October.

Carty explained that the Early Action Admissions Program “removes the stress of students worrying over a long period of time including over the holidays and anxiously awaiting receipt of the letters of acceptance in the mail which typifies the TACHS schedule.” This year, the TACHS Exam will be held on November 8.

He added. “In addition to being notified earlier about being admitted to Stepinac, students and families who opt for this new program will enjoy earlier access to academic merit scholarships and financial aid as well.”

Carty noted that both the Stepinac Early Action Admissions Exam and TACHS Exam are equally rigorous. If applicants take the Early Exam, they do not have to sit for the TACHS Exam.

To register for the Early Action Admissions Exam, visit www.Stepinac.org, click the Admissions tab on the homepage and then the Registration Process to complete an online application. In addition, a copy of the official 7th grade report card needs to be sent to the Stepinac Admissions Office via email by Oct. 1 at admissions@stepinac.org.

A $25 non-refundable exam fee needs to be paid before the exam date of October 10 to reserve a seat for the exam. Payment can be made online at www.stepinac.org/admissionsexam.

Applicants should come prepared for exam with several #2 pencils. No calculators or electronic devices will be permitted during the exam. The exam is 2 hours and 30 mins in length with timed sections.

The complete test results for the Stepinac Early Action Admissions Exam will be administered by Stepinac and are exclusively for admission to Stepinac.

More information on the exam format can be found by visiting https://ststesting.com/hspt/.

Carty said that the Early Action Admissions Program is also a function of the increasing numbers of eighth graders who wish to attend Stepinac. “That is a testament to Stepinac’s ranking as one of the nation’s top 50 Catholic High Schools and its reputation as a standard bearer of curriculum innovation, noted for shaping young men for post-secondary success at collage and in their future careers.”