State Education Commissioner Visits Ossining School District

The Ossining School District was pleased to welcome State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia and Board of Regents member Judith Johnson to Park School on March 8.

The commissioner visited a pre-kindergarten class, then she and Johnson listened to presentations by Superintendent Raymond Sanchez and members of his team about successful programs and initiatives, such as the Ossining Basics, the Equity Committee, the Science Research Program, First Steps, community partnerships and the dual language program. State Senator David Carlucci and Assemblywoman Sandra Galef also attended.

Five Ossining High School students spoke about the supportive atmosphere at OHS, the valuable academic opportunities, and the rich athletic offerings and extracurricular activities. The state officials asked questions about the SUNY-level classes at OHS and how to ensure all students statewide have the same opportunities.