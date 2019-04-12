Soccer League Recognizes Pocantico Third-Grader as Player of the Year 

Pocantico Hills School third-grader Daniel McInerney was named the Westchester Youth Soccer League’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year for 2018.

Nominated by the assistant coach of his team, McInerney was one of about 50 nominees for the honor, which recognized him for his “outstanding skill and embodying the character and principles of the Westchester Youth Soccer League.”

His mother, Jen McInerney, said, “He’s got such a good attitude and good sportsmanship, and he’s really a team player.”

McInerney played soccer as a toddler with his older brothers, Sean and Aiden, and joined the Pleasantville American Youth Soccer Organization when he was 4, then the Westchester Youth Soccer League, a travel club with more than 25,000 boys and girls.

A strong midfielder and forward who likes to score goals, he practices a lot, plays indoor soccer and attends summer soccer camps.