Sleepy Hollow Middle Schoolers Develop a Puzzle Featured Worldwide

As sixth-graders in Kirk Dietz’s class sat in their classroom with a Smartboard on June 14, David L. Hoyt, the “World’s Most Syndicated Puzzle Maker,” collaborated with them 800 miles away from Chicago.

The Sleepy Hollow Middle School students and Hoyt developed a puzzle that was featured in Hoyt’s Word Search World Traveler app on Monday, June 17. The game is played in more than 100 countries.

Dietz said, “We are grateful to David for providing opportunities that they would never have encountered elsewhere.”

The new game represents the culmination of a year-long partnership between students and Hoyt, famous for inventing puzzles and revitalizing the Jumble word game. Hoyt and the students already created a Word Roundup and Up and Down Words puzzle that was published in USA Today on July 1.

Said Hoyt, “I love that technology allows the game to be seen and played by so many people around the world so soon after making it.”

The Word Search World Traveler app transforms the traditional Word Search puzzle with different puzzles and games.

Dietz, a long-time fan of the Jumble puzzles, contacted Hoyt last year who then visited SHMS with a floor-sized Giant Word-Winder Game.