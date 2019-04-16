Sleepy Hollow HS Students Help “Spread the Word to End the Word” 

Sleepy Hollow High School students danced in the aisles of the auditorium March 6, as they listened to the world-renowned band Flame perform.

Flame is comprised of adults who have different abilities. The performance was the culmination of a day called “Spread the Word to End the Word,” a movement to ban the use of the “R” word. Special Education teacher Kim Kaczmarek said that word is not part of the culture at SHHS and the focus of her activities has shifted to kindness and inclusion.

“This is a very accepting place. …a disability does not define a person. You can look past that and see the individual,” she said.

Flame has traveled around the globe spreading its message. The band is always glad to come back to Sleepy Hollow.

Band manager, Maria Nestle, explained, “The school is so welcoming and seeing the great response from students, we know that they are taking something home with them.”

Throughout the day, students stopped by tables outside the lobby and the cafeteria and pledged to be kind. Kaczmarek also showed a video during homeroom that explained how it is the perception of disability, not the disability itself that affects how people view one another.