Sleepy Hollow High School Students Participate in Model UN 

Eight students from Sleepy Hollow High School participated in a Model United Nations Conference in late November at New York University. Model UN is an educational simulation in which students act as delegates representing a country and take a position on a specific issue.

The delegates research their country, learn its position on vital issues, and organize notes on the topics. Then, as in the UN, students search for solutions and negotiate. Students represented several countries including Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Canada, Argentina, German and Brazil.

Many SHHS students also took part in a conference at Fairfield University in October where they practiced critical thinking and learned about diplomacy, international relations, and how to develop leadership skills.