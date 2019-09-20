Sleepy Hollow High School Senior Named National Merit Semi-Finalist

Sleepy Hollow High School senior Sarah Clayton was named as a National Merit Semifinalist and is one of approximately 16,000 students to receive this honor across the nation.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition that honors and recognizes academically talented students who sat for the PSAT exam administered last fall as juniors.

“Sarah Clayton is an incredible young lady who is mature beyond her years,” said Leticia Andujar, Sarah Clayton’s guidance counselor at SHHS. “She is a respected member of the community and is well-liked by peers and teachers. We are excited to support her standing as a National Merit Semifinalist.”

Sarah is now eligible to compete for a National Merit Scholarship.