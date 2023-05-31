Sleepy Hollow Bookshop Hosts First Graders During Annual Trip Around the Community

Sleepy Hollow Bookshop was thrilled to host more than 200 first graders from the WL Morse School during the school’s annual Trip Around the Community on May 5. Thanks to a generous grant from the Kendal on Hudson residents, staff, and Board Philanthropy Committee members, every student received a book to take home.

“It was wonderful to see so many happy kids in the bookshop, browsing all different kinds of books. They were so excited to be here we couldn’t be happier to have hosted them,” said Bookshop owner Leah Bloom.

The first graders visited several locations near the school, including a fire house, police station, and Village Hall. They also received visits in the school from other local businesses and organizations. When they visited the Bookshop they explored the store that is entirely dedicated to children’s and teen books. They also had the opportunity to select one of several books about animals, which is linked directly to their first grade curriculum.

Caroline Persell, a Kendal on Hudson resident and Chair of the Kendal on Hudson Board’s Philanthropy Committee, said many residents at Kendal on Hudson love books and reading, and are excited to support the Morse School and the Sleepy Hollow Bookshop as they encourage a new generation of readers. “Books help us understand people (including ourselves), feelings, relationships, places, things, and the world,” she explained.

The Bookshop’s Bloom hopes this is the beginning of many events with both Morse School and Kendal. “We would love to collaborate with our neighbors as much as possible. Because we’re located less than a block from Morse, we can hear kids on the playground at recess. It’s such a lovely backdrop to our days!”

Bloom noted it was special to host the children on the exact six-month anniversary of the Bookshop’s opening. “What better way to celebrate than to welcome so many happy students into the store in one day,” Bloom said.

Sleepy Hollow Bookshop would like to extend a huge thank you to Kendal on Hudson for their extremely generous grant that enabled each child to take a brand new book home. “There’s nothing like seeing children excited about their very own books, and Kendal made that possible for all the first graders today,” said Bloom.