SHHS Students Win Electric Vehicle Video Competition

Sleepy Hollow High School students Oscar Pak, Jaden D’Agostinis, and Abhi Weltig took home first place in the 2019 Electric Vehicle Video competition sponsored by Sustainable Westchester. The award ceremony was held in White Plains at the NY Power Authority on May 18th. The students won $5000 and tickets to the FormulaE race which will be held in Brooklyn this summer. Students from Westlake and Horace Greeley came in 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Westchester Executive George Latimer and county business leaders who supported the competition addressed event attendees. A common theme among the speakers was the importance of the younger generation in spreading the word about sustainable living. The SHHS students were accompanied by their family and friends, Mayor Kenneth Wray and SHHS Assistant Principal Anthony Baxter.

You can view the winning video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iiaRFzGrJ8.