School Store at Irvington Middle School Renamed After Longtime Volunteers 

Irvington Middle School’s school store has been renamed The John & Mary Bachrach IMS School Store in honor of longtime employee and volunteer Mary Bachrach and her late husband, John. The official name change was approved by the Board of Education on June 18 prior to the dedication on June 26 before an audience of teachers, friends, and administrators.

“Mr. and Mrs. Bachrach have been beloved members of the Irvington Middle School and the broader Irvington community for decades,” Principal David Sottile said.

Mary worked as a middle school teacher from 1978 to 1999 and continued to serve students and staff as adviser to the Student Council through 2011 following her retirement. She has been an active member of the Sunshine Committee and leader of the school store and has served in many other volunteer roles over the last 40 years.

Many students volunteer their time to the school store during summer months.

John assisted at the school store, shared his experiences as a Korean War veteran with students, and volunteered in numerous roles.

“The school store has been their ‘home base’ for quite some time and has become the entry point for many of the relationships that they have formed with our student body and staff community over time,” Sottile said.