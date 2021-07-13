School Equipment: What You Need to be Absolutely Prepared

Whether you’re heading to middle school, college, or any other grade of school, it’s already coming up to that time of year when you need to start getting prepared for a new term. Going to school is something you may or may not look forward to, but being prepared can help you get through your lessons and school life, whether you like it or not! Let’s take a look at what equipment and essentials you need to be prepared for school.

Clothing and Uniform

Seems simple, but no one wants to go to school looking rubbish! Your school may have uniforms that you are required to wear for the day or various particular lessons like sports or science. If this is the case, the first thing you need to be getting prepared for is your uniform. Your school will have likely provided you with a location to shop, online or in-person, to pick up all the right gear for the term. Make sure you get everything required, from shirts and ties to sports shorts and jerseys. No one wants to be the kid who turns up in the wrong clothing!

If your school has no uniform, you probably want some new clothes anyway to look your best on campus. There are some great ways to find some awesome high street fashion items for school at low prices, helping you fill your school wardrobe with some great items. It can be stressful deciding what to wear to school but you shouldn't let that sort of pressure get to you. Shop for what you feel confident and comfortable in and turn up with your head held high!

Stationery

Yes, it’s 2021 and you still need stationery for your schooling. In fact, the basic stationery supplies haven’t changed for years! You know the drill, it’s time to get yourself some new notebooks, pens, pencils, art supplies, and all the other essentials that are required. There may be some things you haven’t thought of, too, such as glue, erasers, staplers, ring binders, or highlighters. All of these things will come in useful throughout your study, even if you do a lot of it online or with technology.

Tech

Speaking of technology, there are a few things you’ll probably want for your schooling, especially if you are in the latter years of your study. First, the basics. You probably won’t be allowed your phone out in lessons, so, if you need one, get yourself a classic, old-school calculator. Yes, even the traditional calculator can still come in super useful. Go for a scientific calculator that allows you to work on formulas and complicated equations.

If you can afford one, a laptop is a great purchase for schooling. It doesn’t need to be fancy – though a posh laptop would be nice – it just needs to get the job done. You may need word processing capabilities, internet access, and some software to help create presentations or assist with revision. Depending on your course material, you may also like to splash out a little on video editing software or products like Photoshop. Don’t worry, there are almost always student pricing deals available on these kinds of software, as well as on laptops themselves.

Finally, you should probably pick up a USB flash drive or two. These little drives are perfect for taking coursework with you on the go and sometimes they are even used as a method of handing in assignments. USB drives are super cheap these days, so grab a couple and make sure you always keep copies of your work on each of them to avoid losing data.

Bags

All of this stationary and technology needs carrying, so you’ll want a comfortable bag. It is often advised to use a backpack or rucksack rather than a single-strapped bag. This is because bags full of textbooks and laptops can become rather heavy, so having it slung over one shoulder puts a lot of pressure on the one side. A backpack, on the other hand, spreads the weight evenly across both shoulders, which is great for your posture in comparison. Look for a bag with a few built-in essentials. Things like a laptop sleeve can help keep your tech safe, while side pockets for your water bottle are useful too.

Dorm Essentials

If you’re going away to college, you’ll need to be prepped for dorm life too. There’s a lot to think about here, from home comforts to personal hygiene products. But, let’s start with more tech!

When you’re living in a dorm the last thing you want is to be bored and lonely. Make sure you have a decent phone with internet connectivity or a tablet that allows you to call home. You may not think you want to, but at some point, you’ll probably want to have a video chat with the family. So, make sure you have all the necessary technology to do so – and don’t forget the charger!

Secondly, you’ll want all your regular personal hygiene items. You may be sharing a shower or bathroom with some fellow students, so get yourself a decent-sized wash bag to put shampoo, razors, soaps, and tooth care items in. This helps with keeping your stuff separate from any other students’.

Finally, take some dorm room comforts. Things like a bedside lamp for reading, a desk fan to keep you cool in the summer, and some under-bed storage boxes to keep all your coursework in order. This may well be your first experience of living away from home, so you want to make it as comfortable as possible. Remember, you’ll likely be using this room for living, sleeping, and studying, so make it feel like home.

With these essentials, you can be fully prepared for whatever school life throws your way. Whether you’re going into middle school or away to college, having all of these things prepared can help you start your new semester confident that you’re going to do well. Then, the rest is up to you!