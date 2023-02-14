Scholastic Writing Award winners at Irvington High School

Four Irvington High School students won regional Scholastic Writing Awards in the 2023 Hudson-to-Housatonic Writing Region. A panel of professional novelists, editors, teachers, poets, librarians, journalists, and other literary professionals selected these works from 2,247 works submitted this year. 148 Gold Keys were awarded to the most accomplished works, 234 Silver Keys were awarded to distinguished works and 290 Honorable Mentions were awarded to promising works.

Two talented writers at Irvington High School received Gold Keys for their entries. Junior Shiyun Chen won two awards, including a Gold Key in the Flash Fiction category. Sophomore Tane Kim won an 8 awards in the Poetry category, one Gold Key, three Silver Keys, and four Honorable Mentions. Hanna Reich, Junior, won a Silver Key in the Personal Essay & Memoir category and an Honorable Mention for her Short Story entry. Finally, Sophomore Scarlett Zumbro was awarded three awards in the Critical Essay category, including a Silver Key. Congratulations to all on their outstanding work as well as their proud teachers Jennifer Lentini, Julie Ippolito, and Melisa Gacevic.

This year’s Gold Key, Silver Key, and Honorable Mention recipients are invited, along with their guests, and teachers, to the 2023 Awards Ceremony for the Hudson-to-Housatonic Writing Region of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards which will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Additionally, Gold Key winners are automatically forwarded for consideration at the national level of the Scholastic Writing Awards.