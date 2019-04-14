Scholar-Athlete Spotlight: Abhi Weltig

Abhi Weltig, a student-athlete at Sleepy Hollow High School, is the perfect example of a student who exemplifies versatility in his skills and areas of dedication.

Pouring endless effort into cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field, it would seem impossible to make it to every practice and meet, but Weltig manages to do it all. He pushes himself to achieve many forms of excellence, one being his incredible mile time of 5:12, less than a minute from Sleepy Hollow’s school record. In addition to his impressive mile time, Weltig’s 800-meter timing is 2:15.

Weltig’s achievements do not stop on the track or the trail, as it extends to the classroom, the community and the band room. A skilled musician in the High School’s Maker’s Club and Concert Band, Weltig manages to perform on the tenor saxophone, while balancing his efforts in the classroom. Known by his peers and the school faculty for his disciplined work ethic, Abhi Weltig thrives in his challenging courses and a place in the National Honor Society.

When asked to site his inspiration for all he’s achieved, Abhi sited his coaches and teammates. “My coaches and teammates have motivated me and inspired me to work harder every day and stay dedicated. Without them I would not be able to meet my achievements. They motivate me to attend practice every day and work my hardest at everything I do”

On top of his musical talent, athletic skill, and academic achievements, Weltig finds time to volunteer at the Westchester Food Pantry, the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns as well as working with dogs from Guiding Eyes for the Blind. In addition, over the past two years, Weltig has spent his summers as a camp counselor, taking his leadership skills to Next Level and Discover, two camps impacted greatly by Weltig’s time and dedication.

Whether he is on the track, field, or trail, in the classroom, or in concert, there is no doubt that Abhi Weltig’s impressive qualities will lead to a bright future.

Q: How do you balance community involvement, as well as academic achievement, with the commitment of athletics?

A:I balance community involvement, academic achievement, and athletic commitment by taking everything one step at a time. On the weekends is mainly when I involve myself in the community and weekdays is when I focus on my academics and athletics.

Q: What motivates you most on the field, court, etc.?

A: What motivates me the most on the track is the satisfaction of finishing a race or run in record time and knowing you put everything you had into that run. It feels good knowing your coach and teammates are happy with your performance.

Q: What do you consider to be your best accomplishment (could be academic, athletic, community-related)?

A: My best athletic accomplishment would be running a 5:16 mile and running a 19:53 5000m. I was so happy with these races because for the past few years I have had problems with my knees which really held me back from reaching my full potential.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of achieving feats for your team?

A: The most rewarding part of achieving feats for my team is when my coaches, parents, and teammates compliment me on my performance especially after training and working so hard to achieve these feats.

Q: Is there someone who has inspired you, or helped you meet your achievements?

A: My coaches and fellow teammates have motivated me and inspired me to work harder everyday and stay dedicated. Without them I would not be able to meet my achievements. They motivate me to attend practice everyday and work my hardest at everything I do.

Q: How do you involve yourself in the community?

A:I involve myself in my community by helping out at Feeding Westchester, The Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns as well as working with dogs from Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

Q: If you could describe your experience as a student-athlete in three words, what would they be?

A: challenging, satisfying, rewarding