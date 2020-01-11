Scholar Athlete of the Month: Julia Iorio 

Entering into her final season as shooting guard for Ossining High School girl’s basketball, Julia Iorio is a player who not only stands out on the court, but also in her community. Last season, Julia led the state in three pointers with 106, making her second in the state overall. Saniya Chong, also of Ossining, currently holds the record with 108, which she set during the 2012-13 season. This year, Julia has already been named one of the Super 7 by the Lohud Journal News and is one of the top athletes to watch this basketball season. In their first game this year, Julia led the team with 24 points.

Not only is Julia a star on the basketball court, but she is a three-sport athlete, playing field hockey and lacrosse too. However, basketball still remains her favorite. She first began playing the sport after her father encouraged her to sign up for the CYO team at St Ann’s, across the street from where she grew up. There, Julia got to play alongside other teammates who are now Division 1 basketball players, an important experience for a young participant. One of the aspects that Julia is particularly drawn to about the sport is the constant momentum of the game. “There is no standing around. You’re always doing something and always moving,” she says.

Julia’s love for the hustle that basketball entails has also transitioned into her academic career and community involvement. She currently maintains a 96 overall GPA, and received the score of 1210 on her SAT. In order to uphold her studies, Julia ensures that she takes advantage of her down time and free periods to get her work done. She has even arranged her schedule this year to enable her to finish all of her classes early, leaving plenty of time to complete homework before her athletic commitments. Julia finds that attending to her work during the week allows for free time to volunteer in the community at weekends. Last year, through her accounting class, she volunteered to help complete tax returns for low-income households.

For the past three years, Julia has helped coach students in grades 4-8 as part of a basketball program for younger students. Julia herself attended this camp when she was in 7th and 8th grade, and looked up to the older girls at the time. For this reason, Julia enjoys being able to work with the girls as a way of giving them the great experience she once had.

Julia credits her sisters as her leading motivators in maintaining such high standards. As the youngest of three girls, Julia grew up looking up to her older sisters who were always available to help her. When asked what she values most from her sisters, Julia said that they are “outspoken, courageous and they know what they want.”

While Julia is still undecided about what she wants to study when she leaves for college next year, it is clear that once she identifies her path, she will commit to it with the intensity that she brings on the court, in her academic work and to her community.

Q&A with Julia Iorio

How do you balance community involvement, as well as academic achievement, with the commitment of athletics?

I actually adjusted my schedule this year to give my self some time to do school work before I go to practice and then I have my weekends to get involved around the community whenever I can.

What motivates you most on the field, court, etc.?

My teammates, coaches and family motivate me to be the best version of myself and to put in as much work as they do.

What do you consider to be your best accomplishment (could be academic, athletic, community-related)?

I think my best accomplishment is being second in the state for the most threes in a season behind Saniya Chong.

What is the most rewarding part of achieving feats for your team?

The most rewarding part is seeing all the smiles on everyone’s faces

Is there someone who has inspired you, or helped you meet your achievements?

My two older sisters are definitely my biggest motivation. I have always looked up to them whether it was for sports, school or just life. They are my biggest fans and I hope to be as successful as them one day.

How do you involve yourself in the community?

Last year I helped complete tax returns for low income households and our basketball program does a camp over the summer for kids. I also help my dad out with CYO basketball and I used to alter serve for the same church.

If you could describe your experience as a student-athlete in three words, what would they be?

Commitment, loyalty, and amazing