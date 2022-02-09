Scholar Athlete of the Month: Hannah Hidalgo Is Always Motivated to Kick it Up a Notch

Hannah Hidalgo has demonstrated an ability to manage many responsibilities at a young age, says Austin Goldberg, Director of Physical Education, Health & Athletics for Peekskill City School District. “I find Hannah to be genuine, caring, responsible, and mature. She is one of the top overall student-athletes I have been around in my 11 years of teaching and 14 years of coaching.”

Hannah is a three-sport senior at Peekskill High School. She plays on varsity squads for soccer, track and field, and bowling. She also plays club soccer for World Class FC. As a soccer midfielder/forward, she was voted All League, and played on the 2019 East Hudson Champions.

“Growing up,” says Hannah, “my parents (Jorge and Ana) put me in various sports, so I could find what I was interested in. I played volleyball, swimming, soccer, but it wasn’t till I was heading to middle school that I began playing in our town soccer team called Peekskill Santos, and after that I started playing with the Peekskill High Varsity Soccer team in 7th grade.

“I keep myself motivated by surrounding myself with people who want the best for me and push me to do my best,” says Hannah. “Although I have never told him, my brother George keeps me motivated to keep going with soccer. He has always believed in me. We would go to tournaments together, tryouts together and train together. He has always been my go-to person and my support throughout all these years of playing sports.” Hannah’s other sibling is sister Ana.

“Along with being a varsity athlete since 7th grade,” says Goldberg. “she always remained dedicated to her studies.” Hannah is a member of several honor societies and has made honor roll every year since 2018. She wants to pursue nursing, but has not yet declared which college she’ll attend.

Goldberg points to Hannah’s impeccable time management skills. “She has a knack for prioritizing tasks and is reliable to everyone in her life. None of these responsibilities stop Hannah from being on time to every practice and game.”

Goldberg says “What sets Hannah apart from others is her ability to bring community, culture and a positive climate to school and the soccer/bowling programs. Hannah has dedicated her time to helping our Kindergarten students with our Athletes Reading to Woodside reading program. She has brought joy and happiness to those Kindergarten students and has paved the way for future female student athletes to succeed as a positive role model.”

Hannah enjoys tutoring, reading to young kids, helping with Covid testing, volunteering at a food pantry, and helping to translate Spanish to English.

Says Troy Lepore, Varsity Girls Soccer Coach: “Hannah sees value in helping others, even though her schedule is tight. She is dedicated to her team, her family, and her studies.”

Hannah says the most rewarding part of athletics is the growth she sees in herself. “When I watch film of the 13-year-old girl playing at the varsity level and then see where I am at now, it is unbelievable how far you can go with just believing in yourself and having support by your side. I take everything I achieve and use it to push myself harder to achieve more. It’s an unpredictable journey. You never know what is coming next.”