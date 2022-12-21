Rivertowns Rotary Donates to Graham School

The Rivertowns Rotary Club made a $5,000 donation to the Greenburgh-Graham School in Hastings on Hudson. Rivertowns Rotary raised the initial money which was matched by the Rotary District office.

Greenburgh – Graham School was founded in 1806 by a group of dedicated forwarding-looking women, including Isabella Graham and Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, opening its Hasting’s location in 1902. Since its founding, the school has been meeting the needs of children for more than two centuries, helping kids thrive into adulthood.

Rivertowns Rotary Club is preparing to celebrate its centennial in 2024. Do more than you thought possible with Rotary, with projects ranging from the awarding of four annual student scholarships, to clothing drives, to donating money and supplies to local organizations and the Ukraine, and many other charitable initiatives. There are opportunities to get involved and connect with people of action.

Rotary International has been uniting leaders for over 110 years. Leaders who are committed to using their expertise and diverse perspectives to improve communities and solve problems in line with their motto, “Service Above Self”.