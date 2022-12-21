For the Local Good

Rivertowns Rotary Donates to Graham School

December 21, 2022
Left to right: Syed Alirahi (District Governor Elect), Marty Schulman(Current District Governor), Deb Bornstein (President Elect), Abby Connett (Service Above Self Award & New Member).

The Rivertowns Rotary Club made a $5,000 donation to the Greenburgh-Graham School in Hastings on Hudson. Rivertowns Rotary raised the initial money which was matched by the Rotary District office.

Greenburgh – Graham School was founded in 1806 by a group of dedicated forwarding-looking women, including Isabella Graham and Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, opening its Hasting’s location in 1902. Since its founding, the school has been meeting the needs of children for more than two centuries, helping kids thrive into adulthood.

Rivertowns Rotary Club is preparing to celebrate its centennial in 2024. Do more than you thought possible with Rotary, with projects ranging from the awarding of four annual student scholarships, to clothing drives, to donating money and supplies to local organizations and the Ukraine, and many other charitable initiatives. There are opportunities to get involved and connect with people of action.

Rotary International has been uniting leaders for over 110 years. Leaders who are committed to using their expertise and diverse perspectives to improve communities and solve problems in line with their motto, “Service Above Self”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended For You

A Bird’s Eye View of Our Ossining Neighbors 

Destiny and a Dream: Bobby Checchi’s Last Trip to Yankee Stadium 

Area Residents Earn Academic Honors at The Harvey School

Upgrading Croton-Harmon Schools Is Up to Voters Dec. 13 

About the Author: User Submitted